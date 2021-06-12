Canada Thousands protested on behalf of the victims of a suspected anti-Islamic hate crime in Canada

The country’s prime minister has called the act a terrorist attack.

Canadian city In London, thousands of people took to the streets on Friday to protest on behalf of members of a Muslim family who died last Sunday. Four victims died when a man drove over them in a car apparently intentionally.

The family had been on an evening walk near their home when a 20-year-old man was driving towards them in a pickup truck. The family’s 9-year-old son survived.

According to police, this was a deliberate hate crime against Islam.

According to the news agency Reuters, Londoners marched on Friday about seven kilometers from the crash site to a nearby mosque, near which police arrested the perpetrator.

arrested the Canadian man is charged with four murders and one attempted murder.

The case has shocked Canada, and many politicians from various parties have condemned the crime. Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau has called the act a terrorist attack and said it is tightening controls on far-right groups in the country.