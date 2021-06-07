Canada has responded to sanctions imposed by Russia on nine Canadian citizens. This was stated in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the North American country, reports TASS…

“We are aware of the decision of the Russian Federation to ban nine Canadians from entering Russia in response to the sanctions imposed by Canada on March 24. Russian sanctions against Canadian citizens, including members of the government, are unacceptable and unjustified, ”the diplomats said.

On June 7, the Russian Foreign Ministry imposed restrictions on a number of Canadian citizens. Among others, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti, the head of the Internal Policy Department of the Prime Minister’s Office Marci Surkes, and the head of the Canadian Armed Forces Intelligence Department, Scott Bishop, were barred from entering Russia. ).

Moscow took such a step, since “official Ottawa continues to support initiatives directed against Russia at various levels, showing inappropriate and counterproductive activity in support of the ultranationalist regime in Kiev and Russophobic forces in the Baltic states, groundless accusations of our country of“ aggression ”against Ukraine, and also attempts to interfere in internal Russian affairs, ”the Russian Foreign Ministry explained.