Canada Four people were killed in a car crash in Canada, police say it is a hate crime against Islam

A Canadian man has been arrested on suspicion of the case.

Four members of a Muslim family died when they were hit by a car on Sunday night, say Canadian police. The news agencies Reuters and AFP report this.

In addition, a nine-year-old boy was taken to hospital after the incident.

According to police, this was a deliberate hate crime against Islam.

Chief of Detective Police in the Scandinavian city of London Paul Waight said police have filed first-degree murder charges in the case because it said the act was planned and considered.

Also a possible charge of terrorism is being considered. According to Waight, they have been in contact with the Royal Canadian Police over the matter.

A Canadian man has been arrested on suspicion of the case.

London is located in Canada, about 200 kilometers southwest of Toronto.