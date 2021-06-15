Canada A senior Canadian military officer resigned after golfing with a former colleague suspected of sexual harassment

It has been estimated that joint leisure may have caused a conflict of interest in the harassment investigation.

Canada a lieutenant general in the top management of the army Mike Rouleau has announced his resignation after spending his free time with a former chief of staff suspected of sexual harassment.

Rouleau played golf with the retired general last January, which is thought to have potentially caused a conflict of interest in the investigation into it, according to the news agency AFP. Rouleau was, before his resignation, the head of the director of the military police conducting the investigation. The general has denied all suspicions against him.

Rouleau has admitted to playing golf with the general on June 2, but he said there was no talk of an investigation into that at the time. Similarly, he denies having given any investigative instructions to the military police.

However, according to AFP, Rouleau has said he understands that the joint leisure time he and the suspect of harassment may have eroded confidence in the country’s defense forces.

According to Rouleau, after the resignation, he will be transferred to other, as yet undefined, duties in the military.

Canada the military has been in turmoil in the past, with several of its high-ranking officers suspected of sexual harassment of subordinates in recent months.

At the end of April, the Minister of Defense Harji Sajjan ordered the launch of an independent investigation into the cases raised in the military, AFP says.