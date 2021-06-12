More united and in love than ever, they were divided only for the cheering of the teams

Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta attended the first match of the Italian national team against Turkey after the start of the 2021 European Championships. The couple, more united and in love than ever, was divided only by the support of their respective teams. Despite this, Can and Diletta appeared very united and accomplices.

The two, in fact, appeared a lot accomplices. All this demonstrates how true their love is and that their relationship is going well, contrary to what many claim. Although the result of the match was not at all liked by the Turkish actor, for the couple it was a fun and special evening in which the two managed to once again demonstrate their greatness. love.

Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta, a special evening

Contrary to what many have argued, the love between Can Yaman and Diletta Leotta seems to proceed at full speed. And the evening that the two spent at the Olympic Stadium is proof of this. The DAZN journalist, in fact, immortalized the moments of the match by sharing some Instagram Stories on his Instagram page.

Their presence at the Olympic Stadium for the Italy-Turkey match obviously did not go unnoticed by those present who were able to observe the great complicity and the great love that bind the couple.