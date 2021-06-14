The film adaptation of ‘Camera café’, a popular Telecinco series that aired from 2005 to 2009, and that now jumps to the cinema thanks to Atresmedia. As is known, the series told the adventures of the employees of a company around the coffee machine, which served to present a humorous vision of the work environment and of that microcosm, with all kinds of specimens, which can be found in any office.

Ernesto Sevilla (‘The Neighbor’, ‘Chapter 0’) gets behind the camera to direct what will be his first feature film as a film director. In the words of Sevilla, the intention is «to return to that particular universe that the comic strip had and discover something else, for which the film does the exercise of imagining what the rest of the office should be like and seeing aspects of the life of the characters, especially our protagonist, Jesús Quesada, who in the series only signed up through lines of dialogue in front of the coffee machine ».

Now he returns to the office to rediscover the characters of the mythical series beyond the coffee machine. The small ‘pills’ continue around the machine, but the action opens up horizons. Quesada, Julián, Marimar, Cañizares, Victoria and company will face a crisis that is about to sink the company and, what is worse, its new director must save it, who is nothing more and nothing less than the king of squatting, Quesada. And now the characters will move freely through the rest of the company.

The cast is made up of some of the actors who gave life to the television characters as well Arturo Valls (‘Those in the tunnel’, ‘Time later’) recovers Quesada, the smart and lazy employee who escaped as far as he could from his duties. They also repeat: Carlos Chamarro, like Julián (‘The greatest gift’, ‘The secret of the heart’), Ana Milan, like Victoria (‘And all will burn’, ‘Where two fit’), Carolina Cerezuela, like Monica (‘Friends’), Joaquin Reyes, like Richar (‘A full train! Destination Asturias’, ‘Miamor lost’), Marta Belenguer, like Nacha (‘Trip to Somewhere’, ‘The Last Supper’), Alex O’Dogherty, like Arturo (‘Heroes of clay’, ‘2 Rombos’), Esperanza Pedreño, such as Cañizares (‘Eight Catalan surnames’, ’18 meals’) and Hope Elipe, like Marimar (‘The never seen’, ‘Abracadabra). And they also appear Manuel Galiana (‘Live singing’), Javier Botet (‘The Quarantine Diaries’, ‘The Neighbor’), Ingrid Garcia-Jonsson (‘Explode, Explode’) and the streamer Ibai Llanos who interprets himself.

Joaquin Reyes, Miguel Esteban and Ernesto Sevilla they sign the script of this comedy in which the renowned characters who in this new plot are going to experience changes in the direction of their company and a tense competition, spiced up by fun and surreal situations.

Café para muy cafeteros AIE, Pólvora Films, LACOproductora and Estela Films are the Spanish producers of the film, with the participation of Atresmedia Cine and, on the Portuguese side, the company Planar Gestao de Equipamentos Audiovisuales, as well as with the participation of Movistar +. The film also has the collaboration of Delta Cafés, Mahou and Subway. Filming takes place over six weeks in various locations in the Community of Madrid. Warner Bros. Pictures Spain will be in charge of distributing the film in theaters in 2022.