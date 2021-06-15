Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is getting yet another remastered map from previous Black Ops games.

Yesterday, Activision revealed Treyarch’s shooter gets Rush from Black Ops 2 later in Season 4.

Rush is a map included in the Vengeance downloadable content pack for the 2012 shooter. It takes place in the premises of a commercial paintball outfit.

Black Ops Cold War’s Rush (6v6) is also paintball-themed. Here’s the official blurb:

“This chaotic arena offers multiple opportunities for up-close-and-personal combat, with narrow choke zones to scurry through and a scattering of exterior structures offering longer-range takedown possibilities. Paint the floors red when Rush drops later during this season.”

Rush joins Hijacked as a returning classic map in Season 4. Collateral (6v6, 12v12) is a brand new map, as is Amsterdam (2v2, 3v3).

Elsewhere, Activision confirmed Black Ops Cold War’s Zombies mode is finally getting a new round-based map. It’s called Mauer der Toten, and it’s due out mid-season.

Mauer der Toten takes place after the events of Operation Excision in Outbreak, and continues the Dark Aether story. It’s set in war-torn East Berlin after a devastating zombie invasion has overtaken the city. Activision said it will reveal more information on the new map soon, but we do have the image below:

Operation Excision, by the way, is the newest Zombies Outbreak main quest that serves as the narrative prologue to Mauer der Toten.

“After witnessing the community take down the Legion and thwart Operatsiya Inversiya in Season 3, we have no doubt that Requiem’s ​​finest will be able to conquer this new challenge, and in doing so, will reveal what’s to come later this season,” Activision said .

The Season 4 update goes live for Black Ops Cold War at 5am UK time tomorrow, 16th June. Expect a download size of 15.8-31.0GB for those who own the full version of Black Ops Cold War. Here’s the breakdown:

PlayStation 5: 30GB

PlayStation 4: 15.5GB

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 31.0GB

Xbox One: 17.7GB

PC: 21.6GB (without HD pack) / 30.7GB (with HD pack)

PC users will also need 60.6-92.1GB of additional space on their hard-drive for the copying process, Activision warned. This is only temporary space that is reclaimed upon completion of the patch installation and is not an additional download.