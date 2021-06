Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gets a number of new multiplayer maps with the launch of Season 4 next week.

The highlight is Hijacked, the much-loved super yacht map from Black Ops 2.

The Season 4 teaser trailer is below:

Also coming to Black Ops Cold War is a new multiplayer map called Collateral, which is playable in 6v6 and 12v12 form, and new 2v2 map Amsterdam.

Activision said to expect more information on 14th June.