A day after announcing the possibility of reducing the impact of the ERE that negotiates with the unions, CaixaBank has put figures on the number of workers that will be affected by the job adjustment that the bank foresees. In particular they will be 7,400 departures volunteers that are expected, of the more than 50,000 workers that the entity has in Spain. They are 205 less than those of the previous proposal, which was above 7,600.

When the ERE began trading, CaixaBank had raised the departure of 8,300 workers in what was to be the largest collective file launched by a bank in Spain. Over the weeks that figure has been slowly decreasing to the current 7,400, 14.5% of the total.

In the meeting held this morning, the bank’s management has reaffirmed its commitment that the 686 relocations planned in subsidiary companies they will be made keeping the fixed salary and seniority and, in addition, they will have the possibility of reinstatement in certain situations and after a period of time. New proposals have also been negotiated regarding the flexibility of the commercial network and working conditions.

Regarding the compensation for the termination of contracts, the management requested the unions “A new proposal that is acceptable” by the entity. This seems to become another thorny issue, since last week the workers’ representatives had proposed early retirements from the age of 49, a measure that would cost CaixaBank 4,000 million that the company sees excessive.

The negotiation took a new course on Monday given the indications that it will not be easy to reach an agreement with the unions before this Thursday, June 10, when the formal negotiation period ended. The management admitted reducing the number of layoffs from the commercial network in exchange for those positions serve to cover long-term, paternity or maternity leave or vacations, among other contingencies. Until now, the entity covered these temporary needs with eventual external contracts. Now, by maintaining a staff surplus in some offices, as has been proposed, the teams would have room to organize themselves and cover such absences or vacations among themselves, as proposed by the unions.

This progress in the negotiation was reported after the one-hour strike that 87% of CaixaBank’s workforce seconded, according to calculations by the unions, this Monday. In addition, the corporation also communicated that it extends the negotiation period until the end of the month. Specifically, until the 29th. He did it before a threat of strike on June 9, which is on the table.