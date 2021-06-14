The second place at the 8h of Portimão relaunches Matteo Cairoli and the whole Team Project 1 in their ambitions.

Back in the FIA ​​WEC after the success achieved at the 24h of the Nürburgring, the Como-born was able to shine in Portugal, also because he was just back from not participating in the 6h of Spa, as his teammate, Egidio Perfetti, had destroyed the Porsche. 911 # 56 on top of the “Raidillon” during Qualifying.

This time Perfetti was like that too … in fact, in the sense that he signed the Pole Position at the Algarve and gave way to Cairoli and Riccardo Pera to fight for the top, arriving at the finish with a place of honor behind Ferrari. by Cetilar Racing.

“I am very happy with Saturday’s Pole, it was useful to us and especially to Egidio, who did a great lap, hitting a result that after the accident at Spa allowed him to start more motivated. The goal was to try to complete at the better our work by exploiting what it takes to do well that we had available “, said the Lombard.

“For us, second place is definitely a good result. We are back in the fight for the championship, also considering that we are missing the first race in Spa. We deserved to win by a large margin over everyone. Without a shadow of a doubt we were the most competitive, even if some mistakes prevented us from winning the race. This year it seems to me that everything is going well. I am very satisfied and optimistic “.