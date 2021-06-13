Copenhagen (DPA)

Nearly 20 minutes after the resumption of the match between Denmark and Finland at the European Football Championship “Euro 2020”, the captain of the Danish national team, Simon Kjaer, asked coach Kasper Hjolmand to be substituted.

“Simon was deeply affected and doubted if he could continue,” Heulmand said. “He tried, but it was not possible. Millions of people across the screens, in the stands and on the pitch, were in shock and arriving yesterday, Saturday, after Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed and had to From resuscitating him on the field. Not only is Keir a close friend of Eriksen or the captain of the Danish national team, but after the incident, he could be considered one of the heroes of the evening.

It was Kier who put his friend on the ground in a fixed side position and prevented him from swallowing his tongue. It was also Kier who reassured Eriksen’s partner who was standing outside the field, and he told his teammates to circle the injured player to block his vision. “I’ve known you for 17 years and I’ve never been more proud of you than I am tonight, you are a true hero, you saved the life of your friend Christian Eriksen,” Kiere advisor Mikel Beck said on Instagram.

Kier led the team back onto the field once play resumed after the match was suspended for two hours, however at one point, the images and emotions of the dramatic night were too much for him to endure and he was replaced.

From a purely sporting point of view, Kier (32 years) went through a lot of experiences in his career at the age of 21. He moved to Wolfsburg as a great defensive talent, but he could not fulfill the great expectations that were expected of him in the Bundesliga.

After that he moved to Rome, Lille, Fenerbahce and Seville, where Kier used to change leagues and countries, sometimes he was a great player, at others he was a regular player, before his career witnessed an unexpected big support in Milan.

Together with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, they led the team from the middle of the table to participate in the Champions League last season, many consider the main achievement to belong to Ibrahimovic, but at least Kier’s influence was at least as great as him. “They play for two rival clubs in Milan, but Simon and Christian are really close friends,” said Hjulmand. Their lives, and the lives of their families are intertwined.