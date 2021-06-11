The comedian José Luis Cachay Ramos, known as Cachay, was extremely excited to receive this Friday, June 11, the first dose of the vaccine against COVID-19.

The Women in command program was linked live with the beloved comedian to witness this important moment for him.

Cachay he had to go to the José Granda school in the San Martin de Porres district, one of the vaccination centers in the area. He took with great joy receiving the first dose. In addition, he took the opportunity to invite all people, who already have an appointment, not to be afraid of the injection, since it is a form of prevention to combat the coronavirus.

“Look at how nervous I am (he joked). Here I am with all the attitude and telling people that you have to get vaccinated to prevent any disease. This vaccine is like any other, everything is in the mind, nothing else, “commented the traveling comedian, who, seconds before being inoculated, threw some jokes and asked for the palms of all the nurses in the place.

“How nice it is to bring joy to the nurses who are at this time in the vaccination center,” said Karla Tarazona from the set of Women in command.

“I feel very good, they have seen and nothing has happenedChachay said after being injected.

In June of last year, Cachay had experienced a real drama after his brother César Mori, known as ‘Puchito’, was admitted to a clinic after presenting 70% of his lungs damaged by the coronavirus. After several weeks hospitalized, the comedian was released.

