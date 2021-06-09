14 people lost their lives in the cable car accident on Lake Maggiore. After a judge ordered the suspects to be released, she was withdrawn from the case.

Stresa – The cable car accident on May 23 on Lake Maggiore claimed a total of 14 deaths. Including families, couples and two children. Three possible people responsible for the serious accident were arrested – and released a little later. Now the investigating public prosecutor of the city of Verbania appealed against the decision of an examining magistrate to be released and withdrew the case from her.

Cable car accident in Italy: Judge withdrew from the case – she should probably not have taken over the investigation

Shortly after the accident, three employees of the cable car operator were initially imprisoned. However, the three were released a few days after their arrest, the service manager of the cable car company was placed under house arrest, the technical manager and the company boss were released. Judge Donatella Banci Bonamici saw a “total lack of evidence” against the latter two, as the newspaper said Corriere della Sera reported. The release of the three men aroused criticism from the public prosecutor’s office, the public and the relatives of the victims.

Court President Luigi Montefusco ordered on Monday to withdraw the case from Banci Buonamici. This was reported by several Italian media. A formal error was given as the official reason, according to which the judge should not have taken over the case. Banci Buonamici was to assign the investigation to a colleague as coordinator of all proceedings at the Verbania court. Instead, she took over and ordered the release. She might not have made that decision.

Cable car accident in Italy: new judge could reverse dismissal

After a defense attorney for a suspect requested early evidence preservation at the beginning of the month, court president Montefusco is said to have decided to act. This step would have meant the rescue of the gondola, which, given the necessary dismantling of the cabin, could destroy evidence, as a public prosecutor feared. The case has now been taken over by judge Elena Ceriotti, who could reverse the release from pre-trial detention and issue a new arrest warrant.

Debris field in the middle of the forest: 14 people lost their lives in this cable car cabin. © Uncredited / Vigili del Fuoco Firefighters / AP / dpa

In the crash of the cable car cabin 14 people died, a five-year-old boy survived as the only passenger seriously injured. The suspension of the emergency brake and a cable break were believed to be the reason for the crash. (ajr)