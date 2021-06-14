The cabinet wants to relax the corona measures even earlier than planned: from Saturday 26 June, the country will open a little more.











Restaurants are allowed to receive up to a hundred people again, provided they can maintain the 1,5 meter rule. Sports competitions are also allowed again from June 26. The catering industry may then remain open until midnight. Theatres, museums and cinemas may also receive more visitors.

The advice for home visits will be adjusted: that will be eight people per day.

face masks

A discussion is also underway in the cabinet about the basic rules, such as the 1.5 meters, staying at home in the event of complaints and the mouth cap obligation. No date has yet been set for the abolition of these measures, but the infection figures are favorable and the number of vaccinated people is rising rapidly, so the cabinet wants to discuss the measures.



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. That is part of the corona policy for the coming months, the so-called ‘endemic phase’ of the virus, in which it is among us, but less threatening. According to the opening plan, the distance rule, the advice to work from home and the mouth mask obligation could only be abolished at step 6 – if 85 percent of adults have had at least one shot. According to the vaccination track book, that is at the beginning of September, but sources at the Binnenhof state that individual parts may be relaxed a bit sooner.

“But it has to be considered,” says an insider. “You don’t want a flashing light policy, with always abolishing and reintroducing rules. But in principle you would like to be the first to get rid of those mouth caps,” reports this source.

On Friday, outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte and outgoing Minister Hugo de Jonge will give a press conference. The easing was previously scheduled for June 30, but will likely take effect four days earlier. The Council of Ministers has to make a formal decision on this on Friday.

