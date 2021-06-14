Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, issued a decision to restructure the board of directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, headed by Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazaa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the membership of: Dr. Omniyat Mohammed Al Hajri as Vice President, Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Naama Abdul-Rahman Al-Mansoori, Maryam Eid Al-Muhairi, Amal Abdul-Qader Al-Afifi, Talal Mustafa Al-Hashemi, Shamsa Saif Al-Hinai, Saif Omar Thabet, and the term of the new council extends for three years from the date of the issuance of the decision.