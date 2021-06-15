There are things that a good Madridista does not forget. Especially if we talk about two historical legends of the club. Nothing less than Butragueño Y Stielike, two franchise players, each one at a time. Their march was separated for ten years on the same date today (June 15).. That of Uli Stielike, in 1985, was sad and hard to assume for the number of fans he had at the Bernabéu. But it landed Ramon Mendoza in the presidency of the club and decided to completely renew the squad, combining some of the heavyweights of always (Camacho, Juanito, Santillana…) with the arrival of flashy signings such as Hugo Sanchez, Maceda Y Gordillo. On his list was crossed out the name of Uli Stielike, the panzer German who left his mark on Real Madrid during the eight seasons he stayed here (1977-85). Knowing now that he was not going to be able to keep his dream of staying at the club, the last match that Uli faced in white was nothing less than a final of the League Cup before him Athletic in the Bernabeu.

Madrid won the title after defeating their neighbors 2-0, always precisely the German who opened the scoring (the second goal was signed Michel). Given that there was nothing prepared to fire him as he deserved for his impeccable career in white, the faithful to his break and tear football reacted ‘to his rescue’. I will never forget that the 50,000 fans who were in the stadium improvised a tribute to the shout of “Uli, Uli, Uli!”. The players realized and took him on their shoulders, even Juanito, who had so many fights with him later. I remember seeing many tears in the stands, convinced that Stielike was entitled to a warmer, more dignified goodbye in line with his dedication to this shirt. But that closed ovation and those songs with his name he carried in his heart forever.

The other side of the coin occurred just ten years later, on June 15, 1995. It was the goodbye, neither more nor less, of Emilio Butragueño. He was only 32 years old (he was about to turn them), but Emilio chose to retire in time from the team of his loves rather than assume a substitute role in the face of the unstoppable explosion of that phenomenon called Raul Gonzalez. Of course, he crossed the pond to continue teaching his football teaching in the Athletic Celaya from Mexico, where he left an indelible mark before hanging up his boots for good. The Vulture He wasn’t just a great player like Stielike was. Emilio was a legend. With all the letters. I remember that the Bernabéu was too small for the tribute to the Rome. It looked like a match of Cup from Europe. Butragueño did not disappoint. He had a heavenly performance. He gave three splendid goal assists to Lewis Enrique, Hugo Sanchez Y Alkorta, authors of the first three goals. The best came near the end. The icing was missing. His goal to make the evening perfect. And there was a clear penalty that the crowd celebrated by chanting “Vulture, Vulture!” There he went. The doorman was Lorieri, who had the audacity to almost stop him. He touched it next to his left stick, but could not prevent the ball from entering. My friends and I always joke that if he stops that penalty we would make life impossible for this Lorieri. With the Vulture’s goal and the 4-0 the party was complete. We will never forget that image with the stadium lights off and kept by his teammates in the sky of Madrid. It was a perfect, impeccable tribute, just to the man who changed an era and managed to revolutionize modern football. Emilio left us after 524 games for white, 192 goals, 14 titles …