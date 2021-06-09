Why don’t some managers like to have someone around them think? A question that many people ask, when you notice the officials of some institutions, you rarely find anyone around them who thinks in a correct or creative way, what is the reason?

The real and creative thinker in particular does not like stereotyping or what is known as framing the minds, i.e. having a specific framework around his mind that prevents him from freedom of thought and the beauty of contemplation, so it is rare to see a thinker belonging to an extremist group or a terrorist party, and the reason is that these groups and parties are masterful in educating People are closed and believe in one opinion that does not accept skepticism, the same factor leads the thinker to move away from institutions that stone his mind and make him think in a stereotyped manner.

The second factor in the reluctance of thinkers to belong to a dictatorial work environment is the idea of ​​complacency, or what is known as the herd theory. Some institutions and departments impose on their employees to be in the image of one mind, and to unanimously reproduce the mentality of the manager, and this requires a degree of complacency that thinking minds cannot bear. .

The third factor in this context revolves around the thinker’s love for his talent, which was granted to him by the Creator, Glory be to Him, and his desire to reap the fruits of that talent. Closed thinking does not allow talents to mature, and does not enable them to transform their creative ideas into practical practices or realistic projects. Hence, we find that some Countries and institutions cannot absorb their talented people, which turns talented minds into abandoned or immigrant minds. Abandoned minds are those who, for certain reasons, have agreed to remain silent and withdrawn to themselves within these institutions and circles. As for the immigrant minds, they are the ones that decided to leave these institutions to others, and if they did not find what they wanted in their homeland, they migrated to countries that received the talented with open arms, and provided them with all ways to transform their ideas into a successful investment reality.

The fourth factor is related to the financial appreciation. So far, we have not been able to estimate the wealth of thinking minds, so we treat them like or often less than others, which reinforced the frustration of the creator when he sees that the traditional in his thinking is of high importance, and it is strange to find in some institutions Excluding some applications for employment or promotion under the clause that the employee’s capabilities exceed their work requirements.

And because we in the United Arab Emirates are fortunate with a leadership that encourages innovation and supports creative thinkers and seeks to attract them from different countries of the world, we must work to answer those questions that were raised in the introduction to the article, why do some of them not like thinkers? How can we discover them first and then develop them, and then benefit from their capabilities and ideas in the form of projects that are supported in order to reap the fruits of their ideas? Just as we disagree with institutions that have low performance in dealing with auditors, we should hold accountable those who deliberately marginalize talented people, and reward institutions that attract thinking minds.

* Emirati academic