Well, it’s here now the euro, the most stormy start in its history, born in the 59-60 cycle. Postponed one year by COVID, dispersed among several venues that are not exactly those established in principle, with public restrictions and with the threat of the pandemic, how much has put our national team in check and that of the first rival, Sweden. But it finally starts today, with the Turkey-Italy in Rome. When the ball rolls (for Spain that will happen on Monday) We will begin to forget these turbulent vespers. As they say in the bullfighting scene “when the bull comes out, everyone sits down”.

Luis Enrique had a good appearance yesterdayEven perfect I would say if we make fun of his final nonsense that now he would bring 23 instead of 24, never 26. He needs those things. But it was a good appearance, in which he reasonedly explained all the steps that have been taken to patch the situation and that have had their good side: the excellent disposition of all those who have called and have interrupted vacations without having any guarantee (nor prognosis in favor) of being integrated into the final group. At these hours, the news is that Sergio Busquets and Diego Llorente will be able to rejoin happily.

And today, God willing, time does not prevent it and the authority does not prohibit it, the issue of vaccines will be settled. All with a single dose. Those who have already passed it or have a previous puncture because they play outside of Spain, where the rhythm was different, Pfizer. Those who are not in that case, Janssen, after one last struggle he had yesterday Rubiales with the Administration. All this has been done too late and now it worries that on Monday some will notice a reaction of fatigue, but what are we going to do? It has been a long and unnecessary controversy, but the ball is already showing and we will be distracted by how much fun football is, which is a lot.