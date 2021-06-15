Business cycle The Finnish economy is rushing to brisk growth, but the central bank estimates that the joy will remain temporary

The Bank of Finland forecasts that the economy will grow by three per cent this year and next year. After that, braking begins.

Finland The economy will grow rapidly this year, the Bank of Finland estimates.

The alleviation of the coronavirus pandemic will increase household consumption and exports will increase due to the recovery of the global economy.

According to the Bank of Finland’s new forecast, the economy will grow by 2.9 per cent this year and 3.0 per cent next year. In March, the central bank estimates that the economy will grow by 2.6 per cent this year and 2.7 per cent next year.

“The economy will grow in the coming years, especially driven by household consumption. Consumers have strong confidence in the economy. When they can consume more freely as the corona situation improves, the Finnish economy will be given a boost. However, long-term rapid growth is not visible, ”said the Bank of Finland’s Forecast Manager Meri Obstbaum .

Economic growth is projected to slow to 1.3% in 2023. This is mainly due to an aging population and weak labor productivity growth.

Despite all this, the Bank of Finland estimates that GDP, which measures living standards, will grow larger in the autumn than in 2019.

Bank of Finland Forecast Manager Meri Ostbaum.

The world economy the supportive recovery stems from a reduction in uncertainty in both the monetary and fiscal stimulus.

Economic uncertainty has been reduced, especially the progress of coronavirus vaccinations in the spring.

“The recovery of the global economy, and especially of the euro area, will also strengthen the demand for goods and services from Finnish export companies,” Obstbaum said.

The Bank of Finland estimates that exports will recover rapidly and increase to their pre-coronary viral peak this year. Last year, exports fell by more than six billion euros, or seven percent.

Last week, the European Central Bank estimated that the eurozone economy would grow by 4.6 per cent this year and 4.7 per cent next year. 40 per cent of the value of Finnish goods exports goes to the euro area.

According to the Bank of Finland, the output gap will turn positive next year. Last year, it was three percent negative. The output gap refers to the deviation of the actual output of the national economy from potential output.

Read more: The European Central Bank estimates that the economic recovery will strengthen significantly

Increasing household consumption in particular is accelerating economic growth. The opening restrictions of the restaurants were relaxed in Uusimaa last Friday, when people enjoyed both weather and refreshments at Narikkatori in Helsinki.

Economy The positive mood is reinforced by the fact that most Finnish companies have survived the coronavirus pandemic well. The biggest difficulties have been with service companies such as restaurants.

As the pandemic recedes, companies will start investing again. According to the Bank of Finland, the labor market also looks relatively bright. Strong economic growth creates the conditions for employment growth and as the service sectors recover, growth can be expected to be very employment-friendly.

According to a survey by the Confederation of Finnish Industries fixed investment in industry are rising to an all-time high of € 5.2 billion this year.

The state and municipalities have been hit hardest by the pandemic, as their spending has increased significantly during the crisis. At the same time, tax revenues have declined.

The increased general government deficit has been financed by borrowing. According to the Bank of Finland’s forecast, in 2023 general government debt will be 73 per cent of GDP.

The Bank of Finland forecasts that inflation, ie the general rise in prices, will accelerate to 1.7 per cent in Finland this year, as raw material prices rise and consumer demand grows. However, the acceleration in inflation is temporary.

Read more: Accelerating inflation could crush the global economy and investors are scared

Bright Despite the forecast, the Bank of Finland points out that there are still risks in the economy.

“The biggest risks are related to the unpredictability of the corona pandemic. The pandemic will only be over when it is overcome around the world, ”estimates Obstbaum, the forecast manager.

On the other hand, economic growth may be even faster than forecast if households start consuming their savings accumulated during the pandemic in the next few years.

Since the beginning of 2020, households have accumulated significant savings due to declining consumption. The dissipation of savings in the next few years for private consumption or housing demand could strengthen economic growth.

According to the Bank of Finland’s estimates, households have accumulated additional savings of around EUR 9 billion over the past year and a half.

Olli Rehn, Governor of the Bank of Finland, spoke at a press conference in Helsinki on Tuesday.

Director general Olli Rehn emphasizes that, in addition to the weak development of labor productivity and the aging of the population, the longer-term outlook for the Finnish economy is gnawed by the low employment rate in the Nordic countries.

These three factors limit economic growth and therefore also the ability of public finances to service debt.

“Given Finland’s weak productivity development, it would be justified to improve incentives for innovation. Extensive and permanent tax relief for research and development would be a good option. The declining trend in the average level of education of young adults, which is worrying in terms of skills, needs to be reversed ”.

Professor Emeritus of Economics at Aalto University Matti Pohjolan it is clear that companies invest too little in research and development from a societal perspective.

If, for example, a company invents a new production method that saves on production costs, this same invention can be applied to other companies as well. In this way, society benefits more from the company making the invention.

Studies have estimated that the social returns on research and development are double that of private returns. Therefore, supporting research and development with tax funds makes sense, despite the fact that taxation leads to inefficiencies.

“In Finland, subsidies for companies’ research and development activities are small in international comparison. We do not have large-scale, permanent tax subsidies. However, according to some studies, the net benefits of tax subsidies are greater for society than the benefits of direct subsidies, so tax subsidies can be justified by research, ”says Pohjola.

Central bank is also concerned that the Finnish economy has lagged far behind the other Nordic countries over the past 15 years.

“It is necessary to ask: would it be time for us in Finland to stop explaining our problems with the events of 10–15 years ago? Would it be time to acknowledge the facts and take decisive action to address our weaknesses, which the Nordic comparison uncoveredly reveals? ” CEO Rehn said.

According to him, by reforming the economy, losses compared to other Nordic countries can be caught up, and the economy’s ability to adapt to changes in conditions must be improved.

Director General Rehn also emphasized that there is still a need to take effective measures to bring Finland’s employment rate to a good Nordic level.

The Bank of Finland is also concerned about public debt, which has grown very rapidly during the coronary virus pandemic, and debt growth is expected to continue after the acute crisis recedes.

“With the economy projected to improve next year and the economy grow, fiscal policy should turn in a direction that improves the sustainability of public finances. A return to the expenditure framework without undue delay is key to the sustainability of public finances and the credibility of the framework,” said Rehn.

Last week, the European Central Bank decided to continue its securities purchases due to the pandemic at least until the end of March next year or until the monetary policy council assesses that the crisis phase is over.

According to Governor Rehn, the monetary stimulus will also contribute to the recovery of the Finnish economy.

“Monetary policy purchases are made flexibly to combat the inflation-reducing impact of a pandemic and to support economic growth. Favorable financial conditions are a key condition for the recovery of the euro area economy. “