Business cycle Inflation is also accelerating in Finland: the price of petrol and renovations is rising, the price of restaurant beer fell in May

Inflation accelerated to 2.2 per cent in May, and 2.1 per cent in April.

Inflation that is, the annual change in consumer prices remained at more than 2% in May for the second month in a row, mainly due to higher fuel prices.

According to data released by Statistics Finland on Monday, the annual change in consumer prices accelerated to 2.2 per cent last month, compared with 2.1 per cent in April.

In May, consumer prices rose the most compared to a year ago due to higher prices of petrol, diesel, detached house properties and detached house renovations.

The rise, on the other hand, was curbed most by lower train journeys, the average interest rate on mortgages, consumer credit rates, on-board itineraries and lower prices of beer sold in restaurants.

From April to May, consumer prices rose by 0.2 per cent. Monthly inflation was accelerated by, among other things, the rise in the cost of owner-occupied housing and gambling.

Harmonized According to preliminary data, inflation according to the consumer price index was 2.3 per cent in May.

The harmonized index of consumer prices does not include, among other things, owner-occupied housing, gambling and interest rates on consumer and other credit.