Kurgan authorities have canceled three bus routes to the Blue Lakes recreation area, located in a forested area. The reason was the extreme fire hazard predicted in the city.

According to IA “Ura.ru”, the corresponding order is published on the website of the municipality. The document suspends clause 2 of the decree “On the transfer of certain municipal routes of regular transport to the operating mode in accordance with the summer schedule.”

Thus, the authorities canceled the transfer of routes No. 17, 324 and 327 to summer operation. These buses were supposed to run to the Blue Lakes recreation area.

The ban on visiting the forests in Kurgan is valid until June 16. It was introduced in connection with the fifth, highest class of fire hazard and high air temperature.

Earlier, the Izvestia TV channel reported that due to the poplar fluff and heat, a series of fires took place in different districts of Yekaterinburg and its environs. The fires began in the afternoon on June 6, the foci appeared, as if in a chain. Firefighters went to the calls 250 times. More details in the plot.

One of these centers flared up in the Central Park of Culture and Leisure (TsPKiO). In a short time, the fire spread from 20 sq. m up to 1 hectare. The press service of the park claims that the fire could have spread to the grass from the set on fire poplar fluff, but the exact cause has not yet been established.