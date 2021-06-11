A couple dances in Lima during the celebration of the virtual victory of Pedro Castillo, this Thursday. Stringer / EFE

If Pedro Castillo finally became president of the Republic, he would be promoted by Peru Libre, which would become the first regional movement born in the central highlands that would manage to place a president of the Republic. In a diabolically centralist country, this is a shake-up of incalculable scales. Here, Lima elites are used to ministers being able to answer their calls with relative ease and sympathy. Castillo raises many fears among our most distinguished gentlemen, more than because of his radical imprint, fundamentally because they do not have communicating vessels with the Cajamarcan professor. The fear of Castillo is the fear of negotiating with the unknown, which, in a society like Peru’s, is stronger than the fear of negotiating with the radical.

Castillo has avoided many things, but he could not avoid the coronavirus, from which he fell ill at the beginning of 2021. He could barely recover, he returned to his old ways. He never renounced his strategy of territorial conquest, even if that meant challenging the health regulations imposed in Peru as a result of the pandemic. Castillo has run the most traditional campaign among all the presidential candidates. He came to the district or city he decided to visit and contacted the social leaders. His several years of union experience in the Peruvian teaching profession taught him that he had to first win the favor of the local social leaders, and then hit a bigger blow. Finished, on the same day or the next day he would go to the public square and begin his incendiary speech against the political and economic elites, before the police arrived and suspended the rally. When the police appeared, the proselytizing activity ended, and this sacred ritual was repeated in almost all the squares they have visited. He has been one of the few candidates who visited all the regions of Peru in the first round. Unlike Keiko Fujimori who, in the first round, eluded southern Peru.

More information

The pandemic political dispute left the rally lane orphaned. All the candidates avoided the crowds. Castle ever. Accustomed to living on the edge of legality, he defied prohibitions. Homeland or rally.

In many mountain regions, Castillo has devastated with a particular roar. It has represented more than a contestatory vote or antilimeño. He is the candidate who did not have to dress up to look like the locals, a question that Castillo proudly proclaimed in one of the first interviews that a Peruvian Sunday made to him on open television. The photos with which Morgana Vargas Llosa has presented Castillo to the world portray scenes of very typical families in the Peruvian highlands: a table with green soup with well-combed children or a stove that is lit with firewood. The vote for Pedro Castillo cannot be adequately understood without incorporating the component of electoral identification. As the political scientist Paolo Sosa recalls, he had the initial capital: “It’s like me.” In Llusco, Chumbivilcas province, Cusco department, Castillo has won almost 98% of the votes. It has decimated Fujimorism in several Andean towns, which, although it did not win in the last elections in those parts, had never been so diminished in its political wealth.

Pedro Castillo prays with his wife Lilia, and their three children Alondra, Arnold and Jennifer before having a green soup, a traditional dish from Cajamarca, Peru. MORGANA VARGAS LLOSA

“The fate of Peru is inseparable from that of the Indian; he sinks or redeems himself with it, but he is not allowed to abandon it without committing suicide ”, José de la Riva-Agüero y Osma, one of the greatest intellectual references of Peruvian conservatism, had said many years ago. However, many of Keiko Fujimori’s conservative advisers forgot that the political abandonment of these regions is not solved only with bonds, as he claimed with two clientelist proposals: doubling the 65 pension and the mining canon for the people. They abandoned any other speech of political claim and committed suicide in these regions. In the departments with the largest mining projects such as Cajamarca, Apurímac, Cusco, Puno, Moquegua and Arequipa, where he aimed to contest the popular vote of the poorest sectors with these offers, he lost with the greatest noise to Castillo. The economic promise without a political proposal is not enough.

However, days before the second round, a second ghost haunted the national territory: terrorism. A narco-terrorist attack left 16 dead, including four minors in the Vizcatán del Ene district, in Junín. Obscene photos of the massacre quickly spread on social media by Fujimori spokesmen. Both campaigns, instead of maintaining a discourse of unity in the face of barbarism, tried to take advantage of the attack politically to confront each other, but it was Keiko Fujimori who reminded Castillo that he had surrounded himself with many accused of terrorism, despite Castillo always being has defended against these accusations by replying that he was patrolman, and how patrollers they had fought terrorism. In Vizcatán del Ene, Castillo won 1,352 votes, representing 95.48% of valid votes.

A journalist who works for a Lima television channel, who embraced a Fujimori editorial line in the second round, weeks before this attack, slipped the hypothesis that a popular Ayacucho huayno named Broom flowerIt was a song sung by the terrorists. There was terrooted to that huayno negligently. A nonsense of that magnitude deserved not only the general condemnation of all Ayacuchanos and their authorities, but when Castillo arrived in Ayacucho he was received with broom flowers and as soon as he addressed the crowd, he energetically intoned the huayno in chorus with the entire plaza full. In Ayacucho, the region most affected by the soulless violence of Shining Path terrorism, Castillo obtained 82.65% of the valid votes. This is how the campaign has been: much of Castillo’s support comes from the mass hysteria caused by gross errors carried out by opinion leaders in the media with Fujimori editorial lines.

But perhaps the scene that best describes the tribal fear of Castillo is the one that the photos leave us of the rooms of the main law firms in Lima, crammed with junior lawyers and practitioners who have worked without batting an eye to scrupulously review each of the voting records where Pedro Castillo has obtained greater support. It was a matter of finding any error that vitiated any of those minutes. An unprecedented logistical operation has been launched that has led Keiko Fujimori to present nullity appeals in 802 records that have already been counted and processed by the National Office of Electoral Processes. It is the largest number of challenge scandals that has been filed in the history of the country. Perú Libre has responded by filing motions for annulment in 209 minutes in Loreto and Lima. An endless war, where the presidential dispute threatens to be brought to the jurisdiction of the National Elections Jury.

The political message behind these challenges is ruthlessly segregationist: we will wipe hundreds of thousands of legitimate votes off the electoral map, no matter which country we receive after having denied these citizens the most elementary political right, their vote. Keiko Fujimori has stated that a “table fraud” has been perpetrated. A politician from her experience knows that the very word of fraud spoken in the mouth of a presidential candidate covers with a cloak of suspicion a process in which none of the many international observation missions has denounced any irregularity. Peru is a pantheon in mourning with more than 180,000 deaths from the pandemic, but not even so much pain moves the Peruvian political class. At the moment we are a field of dry straw, where several arsonists walk without noticing with a match in hand, ready to defend their interests at any cost, even if that means they may stumble and – as the historian José Luis once called a book Rénique–, “set the meadow on fire”.

Gonzalo band is a political analyst and university professor in Arequipa, Peru.

Subscribe here to newsletter from EL PAÍS América and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of the region.