Bur Dubai Police Station was able to conduct friendly settlements for check reports worth 644 million and 164 thousand dirhams, during the past year, compared to settlements worth 767 million and 433 thousand dirhams during the same period in 2019.

The Director of the Center and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Police Stations, Brigadier Abdullah Khadem Suroor Al-Maam, said that the checks settlement program solves several problems, as those accused in these cases are often not criminals in criminal cases, including merchants and business owners who fail to pay for one reason or another. If the complaints against them are resolved amicably, they can resume their activities and continue their lives.

He pointed out that the index of check reports with the center decreased by 36% during the past year, pointing out that the centers allocated an office inside the detention center, which the two parties can use to negotiate how to solve the problem amicably, and a large number of creditors waived the reports after sitting at the discussion table and negotiating how to Amicably refunded.

He stressed that the police station does not interfere between the two parties so as not to affect one party for another account, but it provides all facilities to make the settlement amicable as soon as one of them expresses his desire to solve the problem, pointing out that the procedure that was followed in the past before the settlement program is to refer the complaint to the prosecution immediately and transfer it to a case.

He added that the Dubai Police adopted a report settlement program in its centers, which helped contain many of them and take many preventive measures to confront this crime and reduce its effects, including allocating teams to search for those wanted in check cases, follow them up, and bring them to court.



