Once upon a time in hollywood Y Ad astra were from the last film projects that included Brad Pitt within its cast. However, it has been some time since the long-awaited return of the acclaimed actor to the big screen with Bullet train. However, we did not have more details, much less a release date.

Now, there are new updates. As reported by Variety, Sony has set a date for the action thriller to hit theaters: April 8, 2022. Furthermore, it is known that the film will be screened in IMAX and other high-quality large formats.

As detailed by Collider, the film’s cast includes – in addition to Pitt – Joey King, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada and Sandra Bullock. However, international media have reported that Lady Gaga Y Bad bunny will have an outstanding participation in the feature film, however, it is unknown what roles they will play.

On the other hand, the aforementioned medium has shared that David Leitch, recognized for his work in John wick and Atomic Blonde, will be in charge of directing the film, and will work on a script written by Zak Olkewicz. It has also emerged that Kelly McCormick, Leitch and Antoine Fuqua are the producers, while Ryosuke Saegusa, Yuma Terada, Brent O’Connor and Kat Samick are the executive producers.

What is Bullet train about?

Based on the book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka, Bullet Train brings us closer to the story of five murderers who meet on a bullet train in Japan. However, they realize that their respective assignments are related.