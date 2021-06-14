Gigi Buffon does not quit, but doubles. After saying goodbye to Juventus, raising the Italian Cup at the end of match number 685 in the black and white jersey, the record keeper does not leave football and will return to where it all began: in Parma. “I still feel good, I feel strong and I keep playing,” said the 2006 world champion during the presentation of his Academy. The desire to train and create the talents of the future is great, but now Buffon still wants to have fun in goal and for this reason at 43 he decided to return to the club that launched him and left in 2001 to become number one in the Juve. Now the circle is closed and in these days the agreement will be formalized until 2023: SuperGigi restarts from Serie B with his Parma, where he will also be the captain, with the aim of being promoted (there is also a prize) and give his contribution with the possibility of staying in the yellow-blue after his career. In any case, the story isn’t over yet.

«At a certain age then I found a certainty – explains Buffon -: teammates give you the greatest answers. When you enter the locker room you perceive what they think of you. The esteem made me understand that it is right that you continue. I didn’t make rash decisions. On the table I have many proposals that move different things. We move from teams equipped also to make a good Champions, with a role of primary importance, others that also aspire to win the Champions, but with a secondary role, and I don’t want to do this, I did it only for Juve. Then there are teams that represent the return to my origins, which move something inside me at the level of feelings. These become enthusiasm and energy. I know exactly where I can go and what I need. I am putting everything on the scale, the one that will carry the greatest weight will make me make the final decision. My agent will arrive tomorrow, we will see each other and within three or four days I will dispel my doubts ».

The desire to be a protagonist on the pitch is great, even if in Buffon’s mind there are interesting projects for the future. «We will follow what I think may be the best method that can have some foundations that can help young people develop their talent. We have already had countless contacts – says the goalkeeper presenting his Academy – and requests also from abroad to be able to move to work there: it is something that we will take seriously as early as next year, because the enthusiasm aroused so much. Being a goalkeeper is a complicated job and must be done with great passion, I am convinced that we will soon become a global point of reference. This is our goal, to become a kind of goalkeeper’s university, where everyone can decide to join, to experiment. The other goal is to ensure that the kids who participate leave with the feeling of having had a unique experience ».

