If for something the anime of My hero academia it’s for having a good soundtrack. Musicians and singers have contributed their talent to enhance the work done by the studio Bones.

Given how things are going, much more can be expected in the future. Who will take care of the opening and closing melodies later? Well, there are some fans who suggest that a popular artist from K-pop take over now.

Jungkook and BTS are the most famous in music

Who is it about? Well of Jeon jung-kook, aka Jungkook, South Korean singer and songwriter. Since 2013 he has been part of the successful group Bts. Both he and the group are the most famous today.

In 2019, the magazine Time He baptized them as the ‘Princes of Pop’, considering them leaders of a generation, and included them in his list of 25 most influential people. It’s no wonder they have millions of fans around the world.

Reveal trailer for My Hero Academia episode 100

So that Jungkook could bring some of his talent to one of the most popular anime not only in Japan, but in several other countries.

A fan of him, @bigtitssquadbtshe asked in Twitter to the official anime account of My hero academia, @MHAOfficial, the next: ‘So when are we going to get BTS’s Jungkook to sing anime music?’. The answer was ‘when I get BTS’s email’. Obviously, it caused a stir.

My Hero Academia almost always stands out for its themes

@Fck_Delusionals, another fan, intervened saying ‘I think you would ask him first !!!’, Y @MHAOfficial replied in turn ‘If I could I would do it’. The first message sounds more like a way to interact with fans, and the second is reality.

The account manager at Twitter anime has no decision-making power whatsoever. However, perhaps the weight of the opinions of fans of Jungkook Y Bts could make a difference this time.

Would you be willing Bones to let Bts do one of the topics of My hero academia? Perhaps in that sense, one would have to wonder how much the group would charge to participate in this way.

At least when it comes to anime music, everything is handled internally. Although there are external artists involved, so it cannot be ruled out entirely. Let’s see if the above reaches the ears of the production team itself at some point.

