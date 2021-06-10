The Ceuta asylum office has been receiving hundreds of Moroccans for days who ask for protection to avoid returning to their country. joaquin sanchez

Spain will receive from the European Commission an emergency aid of just over 10 million euros to finance part of the expenses derived from the crisis in Ceuta, where around 10,000 migrants arrived between May 17 and 20. Almost the entire game, more than nine million euros, will be for the autonomous city, which deals alone with the assistance of more than 1,000 minors and more than 2,000 adults who live on the streets, according to calculations by local authorities. The rest of the money, according to the sources consulted, will be distributed between the Secretary of State for Migration (about 800,000 euros) and Defense (200,000 euros).

The order launched by Morocco to pressure Spain to change its position on Western Sahara led to a humanitarian crisis. Ceuta was completely overwhelmed, without resources and without adequate infrastructure. The care of minors, who are still housed in warehouses and in emergency spaces, has involved a financial and logistical effort that has exceeded the capacities of the city. And, three weeks after the massive arrival of people, the assistance of adults, whom Morocco no longer allows to return, worries and also requires infrastructure and funds to prevent them from continuing on the street.

The departure has been negotiated by the Secretary of State for Migration, although different Spanish authorities have been involved in the initiative and in informal consultations with the European Commission to ensure that the petition will have the green light from Brussels.

To prepare the request that was formalized this Tuesday, the Government of Ceuta sent Migrations a budget in which it calculates the expenses it has had since May 17 and those it will have in the next three months. These expenses, according to local government sources, include the rental of warehouses, the fitting out of other spaces, the maintenance of children, the educational support that must be offered to them, the cleaning and surveillance of the centers. The city also foresees in this document the investment it intends to make to rent more warehouses and prepare them to assist Moroccan adults who live poorly on the streets and enable spaces for their quarantine.

The money will come from the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF), a financing instrument that allows Member States to cover part of their migration policies and certain emergency situations. In the petition to Brussels, the Secretary of State for Migration, which manages the Center for Temporary Stay for Immigrants (CETI) in Ceuta with more than 450 people, requests 800,000 euros to improve its logistics capacity in the city. The departure is not detailed, according to sources familiar with the document, but it must include the necessary material for the reception, from tents to beds. Defense, for its part, is demanding 200,000 euros to cover the expenses involved in the deployment of the Army in the city.