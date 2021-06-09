The German Constitutional magistrates, in Karlsruhe, after ruling on a matter last April. picture alliance / getty images

Brussels will not miss the challenge undertaken by the German Constitutional Court in questioning the public debt purchase program of the European Central Bank (ECB). According to community sources, the European Commission will open an infringing file to Berlin on Wednesday for facing the EU Court of Justice (CJEU) and questioning its supremacy by contravening its decision to endorse the plan with which Mario Draghi saved the euro. Despite having passed more than a year since the ruling, the Community Executive does not want to ignore the institutional earthquake caused by Karlsruhe so as not to endanger the primacy of community law in the face of the continuous stakes of Poland and Hungary.

The German Constitutional ruling was felt much more in the institutional foundations of the EU than in the markets, which were calmed almost immediately by Christine Lagarde when she stated that she was not under the jurisdiction of the German justice and, therefore, did not occur. by alluded to by that sentence. It did cause a huge institutional clash by questioning the authority of the CJEU, which responded forcefully to the German judges by declaring itself as the only body “competent to declare that an act of a Union institution is contrary to Union law” .

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also threatened Karlsruhe with the opening of a file, considering that the court was meddling in matters that had to do with “the very core of European sovereignty”. However, the Commission decided to lower the tone and continue with the legal analysis of the judgment. As the agency progressed DPA and confirmed community sources, finally this Thursday Brussels will open a file to Germany.

The German Constitutional ruling – which responded to a demand by a group of citizens, including the economist and founder of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Bernd Lucke and the former CSU deputy Peter Gauweiler – demanded from the ECB proof that it acted in proportionally with his purchasing program and gave him three months to justify it. Otherwise, he urged the Bundesbank – with 26% of the capital in the body – to stop participating in the purchases. That extreme would have had unpredictable consequences for the debt of the EU countries, especially for countries like Spain and Italy.

However, once that risk was dissipated, in Brussels the concern was how that ruling could shake the legal structure of the EU. Especially when the Commission has brought Poland to court in Luxembourg for undermining judicial independence.