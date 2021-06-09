A young mother in Bavaria saw a cyclist injure her baby. The infant came to the clinic with a bruised skull.

This terrible deed in the Bavarian town of Penzberg looks good. A young mother was walking with her baby, who was just seven months old, on the sidewalk on Seeshaupter Strasse near Krottenkopfstrasse when a cyclist approached her. Because he can’t get past the 28-year-old right away, he suddenly starts an argument.

When the woman finally made room for him the cyclist suddenly becomes violent. As he drives past, he kicks the sun roof of the stroller with full force and hits the baby so hard that it comes to the Penzberg hospital with a bruised skull. There was also material damage to the stroller. The local police have started the investigation and are currently looking for eyewitnesses. * 24hamburg.de is offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.