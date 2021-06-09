Bruce springsteen will be in charge of reopening Broadway, after a year and a half closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but only for people who are fully vaccinated.

The Boss from Born to run will take the stage again at the St. James Theater from New York for a new edition of his autobiographical One Man Show.

That will be from June 26 to September 4.

Prices? Tickets range from $ 75 to $ 850. AFP photo

Springsteen on broadway It is a show that had debuted in 2017 and had been extended – successfully through – three times until the end of 2018.

The peculiarity this time is that, in order to enter the theater, in addition to paying the tickets with a price that ranges between 75 and 850 dollars, each of the spectators must present proof that they were vaccinated against Covid-19.

“I had a great time doing Springsteen on broadway and I am happy that they asked me to re-run the show as part of the reopening of theaters, “said the artist who worked with the former president Barack Obama during the pandemic podcast Forsaken, via Spotify.



Friends since 2008, the musician and former President Barack Obama will address issues of race, fatherhood and current politics in a podcast. Photo Clarín Archive

Springsteen on broadway it is the first show to reopen on Broadway after the long months of pandemic lockdown, but it’s not the only in-person concert scheduled for the next few weeks.

Following the line, Foo fighters announced that they will reopen the legendary Madison Square Garden on June 20th, while the Strokes will be in charge of inaugurating, days before, the June 12, the season of great recitals in the Irving Plaza.

In both cases, as for Springsteen, only protected people will be allowed access, that is, with one of the vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson) applied.



Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters. The band will reopen Madison Square Garden for concerts. AP Photo

The announcement of the three concerts came after the municipality of New York leaked its plans to a big concert in Central Park in late August with eight music icons and the goal of officially celebrating the end of the pandemic.

At the Central Park concert, reported Tuesday the The New York Times, access will be reserved in a 70% for vaccinated people.

Forcibly closed

Broadway is closed from March 20, 2020 and the lack of collection due to the blockade given by the restrictions, brought to its knees an industry that, before the pandemic, employed almost 100,000 people, guaranteeing New York an amount of 15 billion dollars annually.



Bruce, when he performed at the Tony Awards on June 10, 2018. Photo Reuters

With a limited number of productions, a gradual reopening is expected from the August 4th. But most shows point to mid september To raise the curtain again

Springsteen’s sunset is largely a musical monologue that brings together stories and songs from his long career, such as My Hometown, Thunder Road Y Born in the USA.

In previous seasons it was an extraordinary public success with $ 113 million in revenue box office and more than 220,000 viewers, to which were added those of the version filmed for Netflix, which premiered in streaming after the last live performance in December 2018.

