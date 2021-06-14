Since its arrival on the small screen, back in 2013, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has become one of the most endearing sitcoms of the decade. It is a fact. The story starring Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero and Terry Crews is – without a doubt – one of the favorite productions of the international audience. Therefore, when Fox canceled it in its fifth installment, NBC intervened to resume the project and revive it to the joy of all its fans.

However, it’s time to say goodbye to the beloved team of detectives at the 99th Precinct of the New York Police Department. Through his official Twitter account, Dan Goor – showrunner of the series – has announced that production has ended with the filming of its eighth and final season.

“We just finished Brooklyn 99. I want to thank our incredible cast and crew. Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Joel McKinnon Miller, Dirk Blocker, Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Crews, and Chelsea Peretti, thank you. They have changed my life ”, reads the aforementioned publication, which -by the way- got a response from the official account of the show itself. “The best team in history.”

Dan Goor announces the end of filming for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Photo: Twitter / @ djgoor

For now, it is not yet known what direction the story of each of the detectives will take to offer a great ending. However, as Screenrant clarifies, showrunners have confirmed that the Black Lives Matter movement will have a major impact on the path the plot will travel. In fact – continues the aforementioned media – many of the scripts have been discarded or reworked as a result of the campaign.

On the other hand, the aforementioned specialized portal reports that the title -which consists of 10 episodes- It will be released on August 12 on the NBC channel.