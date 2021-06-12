They have called their show ‘Two singers guitarists, two guitars that sing’. They are Ricardo Fernández del Moral and Bastián Contreras and together they will perform this Saturday, at 7:30 p.m., at the Bernal Theater in El Palmar (Murcia), within the framework of the XXVIII Flamenco Summit.

An evening that will begin with Bastián on stage. With his exciting, broken and jonda voice, Bastián is one of the best singers in the Region of Murcia. The flamenco artist from Alcantarilla, has a long career and is capable of interpreting the cantes mineros, the palos a compás and the cantes bajoandaluces such as the soleá or the seguiriya with great reliability. A versatility that has led him to be a sought-after companion for dance groups.

His level led him to win an award for bulerías (2000) and another for tarantos (2001) at the Festival del Cante de las Minas de La Unión, as well as several awards at the Festival de Lo Ferro. In this peculiar gala he will accompany himself with his own guitar, demonstrating an enviable mastery.

The second part of the gala will be in charge of Ricardo Fernández del Moral. Its appearance at the International Festival of Cante de las Minas de La Unión, in 2012, was quite an event, rising for the first time in the history of the festival with five awards: Malagueña, Taranta, Soleá, Toná, Minera and also, with the Precious Mining Lamp of the contest. Accompanying himself with the guitar, he achieved another milestone as it was the first time in the history of the festival that the winner of the Mining Lamp did not need to be accompanied by a guitarist to interpret the different cantes.

Ricardo Fernández del Moral and Bastián Contreras Where Bernal Theater. El Palmar (Murcia). When Saturday, at 7:30 p.m. How much Tickets: 6 and 8 euros.

His appearance in La Unión marked a before and after in the career of the singer from Daimiel (Ciudad Real), who began on the tablaos as a player, at the age of eight, in the Peñas throughout the province, accompanying important singers. He was soon encouraged to try singing, given his powerful and resounding voice. Today Ricardo Fernández del Moral is an essential singer and guitarist who in 2014 published his first album: ‘Yo solo’.

To Lorca



Currently the artist is touring with the show ‘Federico en el corazón’, a tribute to Federico García Lorca. A proposal that combines poetry, singing, guitar and flamenco dance and that has historical flamenco adaptations and its own musical compositions, made exclusively for this homely genius from Granada. To this Region that has given him so many joys, he will return tomorrow to demonstrate his talent with voice and guitar simultaneously.