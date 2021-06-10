The National Council of Ukraine on Television and Radio Broadcasting has banned the broadcasting of the Belarus 24 TV channel in the country. This is reported by the publication “NV”.

The council explained that the TV channel was removed from the list of programs allowed for retransmission, since it showed audiovisual works prohibited on the territory of Ukraine and films with the participation of actors included by the Ministry of Culture on the list of persons threatening national security.

“For some time, the on-air content of this channel was noticeably different from typical pro-government Belarusian ones,” said council member Maksim Onoprienko. “But recently, our monitoring recorded violations.”

Earlier, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry threatened Belarus with immediate sanctions if it starts flights to Crimea. Ukraine has closed flights with Belarus after the incident with the Ryanair aircraft. Relations between the two countries worsened last year.