British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab called the decision of the Russian court to recognize the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK, recognized in the Russian Federation as a foreign agent) an extremist organization “Kafkaesque”. This was reported on Thursday, June 10, by RIA Novosti with reference to the minister’s statement.

“Today’s decision to recognize the Anti-Corruption Foundation as an extremist organization is flawed. This is another Kafkaesian attack on those who oppose corruption and for an open society, and a deliberate attempt, in fact, to bring the real political opposition in Russia outside the law, ”the statement said.

On June 9, the Moscow City Court recognized the FBK and the Foundation for the Defense of Citizens’ Rights (FZPG) as extremist organizations. Also banned the activities of the public movement “Headquarters Navalny”. The court also ruled to convert the property of FBK, which will remain after the repayment of debts to creditors, into the ownership of the state.

The prosecutor’s office said that they were satisfied with the judge’s decision and considered it legal and reasonable. The department recalled that these organizations regularly organized mass actions that ended in riots, and involved minors in them.

In turn, representatives of the FBK announced their intention to appeal the verdict of the Moscow City Court.

Currently, the Anti-Corruption Fund still has obligations to pay about a third of the debt in a claim for 88 million rubles from the Moscow Schoolboy company, which supplies meals for schools. Due to a lack of funds, in July 2020, Navalny announced the closure of the FBK.

Earlier on Wednesday, lawyer Ilya Remeslo told Izvestia that FBK’s activities are extremist, since its representatives allowed themselves “statements calling for violence against state authorities, calling for the violent overthrow of state power in Russia.”

On April 27, a judge of the Moscow City Court issued a ruling on the application of measures of preliminary protection in the form of a ban on certain actions against FBK and FZPG. After that, the work of the funds was limited.