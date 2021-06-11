When God flooded the Earth as punishment for man’s sins, the story goes, a devoted follower named Noah built an ark, preserving humanity by saving his family and the animals of the water world.

A modern version of the ark has a different challenge: the British bureaucracy.

A Dutch television and theater producer named Aad peters faces a demand from the British government that it prove that its ark of 2000 square meters it is suitable for sea travel.

The replica of Noah’s ark in Dordrecht, Holland. (EFE)

The ark, a floating museum of biblical objects, has no motor.

It was built on a steel barge and needs to be towed wherever it goes.

According to his website, he made stops at Denmark, Germany and Norway before arriving in Ipswich in eastern England in October 2019.

It welcomed visitors on board until March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Peters declined to comment.

In a statement, the museum said Britain’s Maritime and Coast Guard Agency confiscated the ark in November 2019, even while it was open to the public, because it lacked two certifications, a freight line certificate and an “antifouling” certificate.



A representation of the tree of life aboard the ark. The museum uses wooden figures to illustrate the stories of the Bible. Photo VerhalenArch.

The first verifies the navigability of a vessel, and the second affirms that it does not have “a coating, paint, surface treatment, surface, or device“It can seep into the water and kill barnacles and other marine life, according to the International Maritime Organization, a UN agency.

The museum said that since the ark is a “non-certified floating object,” there is “no requirement that the vessel meet international standards.”

British maritime authorities disagree, and the resulting stalemate reportedly The Ipswich StarIt’s costing Peters and his museum a lot of money.

The port of Ipswich, which has requested that the ark be moved to free up dock space, had fined the museum more than 12,000 pounds, or nearly $ 17,000, through January, and has imposed a daily fine of 500 pounds, or about $ 700, since April 1, The Star reported.

The port “has indicated that it will substantially increase” daily fines if the ark does not leave, the museum said.

The museum insists that it is ready to go, and claims that arrangements have been made for the ark to be towed back to the Netherlands once those plans are approved by British authorities.

According to the museum, Peters was not required to register the ark in the Netherlands because it is not a ship.

But since it did not register it, according to the museum, British maritime officials cannot apply for an exemption from the Dutch government to allow the ark to travel home.

“We are aware of the situation and are in discussions with the relevant agencies in the UK and the Netherlands,” the Department for Transport said in a statement.

“Safety remains the top priority.”

The Coast Guard and Maritime Agency did not respond to requests for comment.

The Telegraph reported that UK agencies were working with the Inspectorate for the Environment and Human Transport and the Netherlands Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management to find a solution.

Peters bought the ark in 2010 for 3 million dollars.

It is one of the two reconstructions that a Dutch carpenter, Johan Huibers, built over seven years, based on biblical descriptions.

Peters told Vice that he used to bring live animals on board, but “they caused too much trouble.”

Now the museum uses wooden figures to illustrate its biblical stories.

The dispute with the British authorities is not the first time that the ark has made international news for the wrong reasons.

In 2016, while being towed in the port of Oslo, the ark it crashed against a Norwegian Coast Guard patrol boat, leaving a large hole in the ark and leading to jokes on Twitter.

No one was injured.

In the interview with Vice – conducted after the ark was towed to Bergen, Norway, in 2015 – Peters said the ark It cannot withstand waves of more than 1.80 meters.

When asked if he could survive a flood similar to the one that tested Noah, Peters said: “Sadly, no. I don’t like to use the word ‘miracle’, but it is a miracle that we have reached Norway “.

