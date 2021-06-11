In the dispute over rising gasoline prices, Ralph Brinkhaus is calling for a transition phase. The switch to electromobility should therefore be a gradual process.

Berlin – Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus (CDU) has called for a transition period in the ongoing debate about higher gasoline prices. “People have to be able to adjust to it,” said Brinkhaus on Friday in the ARD “Morgenmagazin”. He also made it clear: Even with the Union at the head of the future federal government, gasoline will become more expensive in the coming years. “Now a little, in the second half of this decade it will be really more expensive,” warned the CDU politician. “The fight against climate change will not be for free.”

Ralph Brinkhaus: Changeover should be a slow process

An immediate switch to electromobility is out of the question. Instead, it is important to create realistic and fair transition periods that are long enough to allow people to make a gradual change. One must clearly signal, “Petrol is becoming more expensive, but you don’t have to sell your cars immediately,” emphasized Brinkhaus. That is also harmful to the environment. Instead, people should slowly adjust to switching to electric cars or cars that use much less gasoline. The social question is therefore not that gasoline will become more expensive. “But the social question is: Do people have a transition period that is long enough to adapt,” said Brinkhaus.

Ralph Brinkhaus: In addition to switching to electromobility, also switching to heating

It is also very important that the proposed switch applies not only to gasoline, but also to heating. Brinkhaus referred to the federal government’s funding programs for the replacement of old heating systems and the switch to electromobility. “And that’s the plan: prices up, subsidies so that you can adapt accordingly.” (dpa / afp / le)