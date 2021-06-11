The price of Brent crude oil rose above $ 73 per barrel for the first time since May 20, 2019, according to trading data on Friday, June 11.

As of 18:12 Moscow time, the price of August futures for the North Sea oil mixture of this brand is growing on the stock exchange ICE by 0.74%, to $ 73.06 per barrel, July oil futures WTI – by 1.28%, to $ 71.19 per barrel.

Earlier, on June 8, the price of WTI oil rose above $ 70 per barrel for the first time since October 2018. Brent crude then rose 1.06% to $ 72.25 per barrel.

On the same day, the US Department of Energy predicted an increase in Brent oil prices by 4.7% – from $ 62.3 to $ 65.2 per barrel in 2021. In 2022, the black gold of this brand is expected to cost $ 60.5 per barrel.

On June 1, Brent closed trading at $ 70 per barrel – for the first time since May 18, 2019.

Earlier in the day, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that oil prices have been stable over the past few months, which indicates a balanced market situation.