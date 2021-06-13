An argument between two groups with injured people in Bremen ended with a warning shot by the police and several arrests.

Bremen – In the Bremen district of Gröpelingen, a police operation got out of hand on Saturday afternoon, June 12, 2021. Initially, two young people ran into each other on a sports field. Eventually, the dispute was moved to a piece of land in the district where the families of the two opponents were mutually pissed off. There should also have been a knife fight.

When the police arrived, the perpetrators left. On site, the officers met two victims, some with life-threatening injuries. In the course of an immediately initiated manhunt, the police were finally able to identify and locate the alleged perpetrators in a car. There was another argument between the suspects and the police. As reported Kreiszeitung.de, it was tried to kill the cops*. * Kreiszeitung.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.