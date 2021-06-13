The Brazilian team and the Venezuelans They will meet this Sunday to kick off the Copa América 2021. Both nations will meet at the National Stadium in Brasilia in what promises to be an exciting match.
In the 26 precedents disputed between both teams, the verdeamarelos they have won 22 times, with a victory for Venezuela and a draw.
Where is Brazil-Venezuela? The stadium that will host the meeting is the Nacional de Brasilia, with a capacity for 72,800 spectators for national and international stakes, although it will remain empty due to the Coronavirus.
On which TV channel can I watch Brazil-Venezuela?
In Argentina you can watch the game on TyC Sports and TyC Sports Play.
In Bolivia the party transmits it COTAS Television.
In Mexico the party will tune in Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Fite.
In Brazil Interative Sport Plus will be responsible for broadcasting the game.
To see Brazil-Venezuela from Spain you must tune in Sky Sports.
When and what time is Brazil-Venezuela? The stake is scheduled for Sunday, June 13 at 6 p.m. Argentina / 16 Mexico / 23 Spain.
Where can I see Brazil-Venezuela online? Throughout the world, this encounter can be observed through Facebook Watch on the official page of Conmebol.
What was the last result between Brazil-Venezuela?
The last time that both teams met was in the South American Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022. In 2020 and in local condition, those led by Tité defeated Venezuela by the minimum difference: 1 to 0.
BRAZIL
Those led by Tité come at a great time. With the South American Qualifiers practically overcome and being the leader of the South American table, the locality in the Copa América will also be a factor in favor.
Among the headlines will be Neymar Jr., one of the best footballers in the world and who manages the orchestra of a team that stands out from the rest on a continental level.
VENEZUELA
The selection Red wine It comes from equalizing without goals against Uruguay and losing 3-1 against Bolivia at the height of La Paz. It clearly has a totally different present from Brazil.
Anyway, Venezuela will try to play a good role against who is the candidate team to win the tournament. Will he be able to counter Neymar Jr. and company?
BRAZIL
Alisson, Danilo, Eder Militão, Marquinhos and Renan Lodi; Casemiro, Fred and Lucas Paquetá; Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus and Neymar. DT: Tite.
VENEZUELA
Joel Graterol; Nahuel Ferraresi, John Chancellor, Mikel Villanueva, Roberto Rosales; Alexander González, Jhon Murillo, Junior Moreno; Jefferson Savarino, Romulo Otero and Fernando Aristeguieta. DT: José Peseiro.
