The South American nation will once again occupy its position as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. The Brazilian candidacy obtained the support of 181 of the 193 member states of the UN General Assembly.

After ten years of absence, Brazil is once again part of the United Nations Security Council, thus joining Mexico as representatives of Latin America.

The Latin American and Caribbean countries approved the candidacy of Brazil, so there was no opposition to the elections held in the UN General Assembly, where it obtained the support of 181 of the 193 member states that make up the organization.

The Brazilian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the election is “a recognition of (Brazil’s) historic contribution to international peace and security.” In addition, he highlighted among his priorities the peaceful resolution of conflicts, the strengthening of peace missions and the promotion of mandates that take into account the interdependence between security and development.

The South American nation is expected to join the Security Council on January 1, 2022, replacing Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, which ends its two-year term this year.

Along with Brazil, Albania, Gabon, Ghana and the United Arab Emirates were also elected. These countries are replacing Estonia, Niger, Tunisia and Vietnam.

In the vote in the UN General Assembly, Albania obtained 175 votes, Gabon obtained 183, Ghana 185 and the United Arab Emirates 179.

The new non-permanent members will join the other half that continues until 2022: India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway.

A Security Council for world peace, but with divided positions within

Brazil has always been one of the favorite nations to join the UN Security Council, should the list of permanent members be expanded.

Currently, the Security Council has 15 members: five permanent and with the right to veto (the United States, Russia, China, France and the United Kingdom) and ten who are present for two-year shifts.

However, there have been proposals for the permanent circle to be enlarged with another four permanent positions, and the most popular countries to occupy them are: Brazil, Germany, India and Japan.

The South American giant has been elected 11 times as a non-permanent member of the body.

The UN Security Council is a body created in 1945, after the end of the Second World War and its objective is to maintain international peace and security. In the case of a dispute, it can intervene to recommend a peaceful conciliation, but it can also impose embargoes, economic sanctions or even authorize the use of force to enforce the mandates. It is the only UN body that can make legally binding decisions.

On the Security Council table are issues such as the war in Syria, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the wars in Libya and Yemen or international support for the peace process in Colombia, among many others.

But, despite the fact that its task is to maintain peace and security in the world, within the body there are deep divisions, especially due to the opposing positions held by Russia and China, on the one hand, and the United States and its allies. , of the other.

With Reuters, EFE and AFP