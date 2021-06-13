The wait ended and the 47th edition of the Copa América, the first without invited teams since 1993 and based in Brazil, where the canarinha defeated 3-0 Venezuela in the opening match.
Corresponding to a commitment of the B Group, the selection of Tite it took time to carbure to be able to pass over the selection most affected by COVID-19 in the tournament, since the vinotinto box had to select emergency 15 players to be able to play the first day of the tournament.
First it was Marquinhos, at minute 23, who put Brazil ahead on the scoreboard after a corner kick, that after a couple of rebounds the ball was left inside the small area to liquidate the goalkeeper Graterol.
After several minutes of a close and disputed match, Neymar found the formula to increase the score to the minute 64, when Danilo received a controversial foul in the area that served for ‘Ney’ to add his 67th goal with the Brazilian team.
With this annotation, the forward of the Paris saint germain he remains 10 goals away from reaching the top scorer in the history of canarinha, Pele, who scored 77 touchdowns in 92 games.
Finally it was Gabriel Barbosa who scored the final 3-0 in the 89th minute, after an excellent move by Neymar on the left wing, who left the goalkeeper lying on the grass and crossed, for Gabriel to push the ball with his chest.
A couple of days ago, Venezuela ad 16 casualties due to COVID-19 between coaching staff and players, so for the opening match he lost at least 7 starting elements.
The two teams will deputize on date two of the B Group next Thursday, June 17. Brazil will be measured against Peru Y Venezuela faces will be seen against Colombia, where several teams could be close to securing their place in the quarterfinals.
