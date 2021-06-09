Brazil continues its path towards the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a firm step. Tite’s set beat Paragua 0-2and and continues with full of victories in the Playoffs. Despite not displaying her best game, the Canarinha He got the three points from Asunción, where he had not won since 1985, and consolidated in the leadership with 18 points. The magic of Neymar and a goal from Packet In the final minutes they were enough to overcome an Albirroja who has four days without winning.



Those of Tite they gave a real offensive recital in the first twenty minutes of a game that began with controversy. Paraguay claimed a penalty of Danilo on Miguel Almiron, but neither the referee nor the VAR They saw nothing strange. Richarlison occupied the left wing, Gabriel Jesus the right, Firmino served as false 9 and Neymar commanded the attack of a Canarinha who went ahead in minute 4. A spectacular play by Gabriel Jesús on his side ended with a great cross into the area that Neymar adjusted to the post to beat Silva and inaugurate the scoreboard in the Defensores del Chaco.

Paraguay did not stop looking for a tie. Shortly after Brazil’s goal, Alderete appeared to test a Ederson which proved to be up to the task. The set of Berizzo was very aggressive in the pressure, but failed to undo the defensive framework of his rival, in which Fred it played a vital role. The player of the Manchester United he supported back and easily solved several approaches from Paraguay, in addition to joining the attack. Not only was Fred committed in defense, but all the men at the top, including Neymar, who occupied practically every parcel of the field, sacrificed themselves to avoid the tie.. Tite’s men were able to extend the lead before the break, but Silva and the Paraguayan defense took it upon themselves to dispel the danger. At the last moment of the first half, the referee disallowed a goal to Richarlison for offside.

In the second half, Brazil notably lowered the level and the rhythm of the match declined. Fred’s departure from the field took away a lot of creativity from his team, which had a much harder time reaching Silva’s area. Paraguay rounded the tie, but the efforts of the Romero brothers Y Gustavo Gomez they were insufficient. The Canarinha had several clear options to increase the advantage through Neymar Y Richarlison, but it was not until 93 ‘, when Paquetá put the final 0-2 after a great pass from Neymar.

With this new victory, the Brazilian team 4 points ahead of Argentina, his main pursuer in the race to be in Qatar 2022. What’s more, Tite continues his 18-game unbeaten streak in the Playoffs, the longest by a manager of any CONMEBOL team in qualifying history. Brazil added a new game without conceding a goal, making it full since these Qualifiers began.

After this match, the Brazilian national team will head to Brazil where, presumably, the America’s Cup 2021. The Rio de Janeiro players finally They will contest the contest despite the threats made this last week due to the differences with the Brazilian Football Confederation and CONMEBOL.