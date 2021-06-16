Wednesday (16) will be stirred up by various sports throughout the world. In national football, São Paulo receives Chapecoense, at 7 pm, for the Serie A of Brasileirão. In basketball, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Atlanta Hawks, at 8:30 pm, for Game 5 of the semifinal of the league’s eastern conference.
Brasileirão agitated! Check out the updated 2021 Series A rating
Check out the main matches of the day and the broadcast schedule below:
EURO 2020
10 am – Finland x Russia
Where to watch: SportTV
1pm – Turkey x Wales
Where to watch: SportTV
4 pm – Italy x Switzerland
Where to watch: SportTV
BRASILEIRÃO SERIES A
19h – International x Atlético-MG
Where to watch: SportTV and Premiere
19h – São Paulo x Chapecoense
Where to watch: Premiere
8:30 pm – Corinthians vs. Red Bull Bragantino
Where to watch: Premiere
9:30 pm – Youth x Palmeiras
Where to watch: Globo, TNT, Premiere and TNT Sports Stadium
BRAZIL’S CUP
9:30 pm – Flamengo x Coritiba
Where to watch: Globo, SportTV and Premiere
BRASILEIRÃO SERIES B
4 pm – Rowing x Victory
Where to watch: Premiere
6 pm – Worker-PR x Sampaio Corrêa
Where to watch: Premiere
19h – Vasco x Avaí
Where to watch: Premiere
9:30 pm – Ponte Preta x Cruzeiro
Where to watch: SportTV 2 and Premiere
BRASILEIRÃO C SERIES
4 pm – West x Mirassol
Where to watch: TV Nsports
NBA
8:30 pm – Philadelphia 76ers x Atlanta Hawks
Where to watch: ESPN
11 pm – Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Where to watch: ESPN
LEAGUE OF NATIONS OF MALE VOLLEYS
10 am – Poland x Japan
Where to watch: SportTV 2
13h – Canada x Germany
Where to watch: SportTV 2
4 pm – Brazil x Iran
Where to watch: SportTV 2
