Wednesday (16) will be stirred up by various sports throughout the world. In national football, São Paulo receives Chapecoense, at 7 pm, for the Serie A of Brasileirão. In basketball, the Philadelphia 76ers face the Atlanta Hawks, at 8:30 pm, for Game 5 of the semifinal of the league’s eastern conference.

Check out the main matches of the day and the broadcast schedule below:

EURO 2020

10 am – Finland x Russia

Where to watch: SportTV

1pm – Turkey x Wales

Where to watch: SportTV

4 pm – Italy x Switzerland

Where to watch: SportTV

BRASILEIRÃO SERIES A

19h – International x Atlético-MG

Where to watch: SportTV and Premiere

19h – São Paulo x Chapecoense

Where to watch: Premiere

8:30 pm – Corinthians vs. Red Bull Bragantino

Where to watch: Premiere

9:30 pm – Youth x Palmeiras

Where to watch: Globo, TNT, Premiere and TNT Sports Stadium

BRAZIL’S CUP

9:30 pm – Flamengo x Coritiba

Where to watch: Globo, SportTV and Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SERIES B

4 pm – Rowing x Victory

Where to watch: Premiere

6 pm – Worker-PR x Sampaio Corrêa

Where to watch: Premiere

19h – Vasco x Avaí

Where to watch: Premiere

9:30 pm – Ponte Preta x Cruzeiro

Where to watch: SportTV 2 and Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO C SERIES

4 pm – West x Mirassol

Where to watch: TV Nsports

NBA

8:30 pm – Philadelphia 76ers x Atlanta Hawks

Where to watch: ESPN

11 pm – Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Where to watch: ESPN

LEAGUE OF NATIONS OF MALE VOLLEYS

10 am – Poland x Japan

Where to watch: SportTV 2

13h – Canada x Germany

Where to watch: SportTV 2

4 pm – Brazil x Iran

Where to watch: SportTV 2

