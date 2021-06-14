This season I participate in the FIM EWC with the Slovakian Maco Racing Team. We are supported by Yamaha Europe and so we are very close to the factory teams, and you can see that in everything. From the contract agreements to the team meetings, everything is very professionally arranged.

The experience of my teammates is not bad either; you just get three seconds faster from sitting in the pit box next to a top rider like Gregory Leblanc. The Yamaha R1s are also off the charts: carbon everywhere, and we also have some self-invented systems that even the factory teams can learn from. And no, I’m not going to tell you which one!

The atmosphere in Le Mans this year was quite different because there could not be an audience. And a few ten thousand intoxicated French who are not there, that is striking. To be honest, I did miss the atmosphere of a ‘normal’ Le Mans…

During the training sessions I had to get acquainted with two different engines. At Maco, in addition to the regular racing engine, they also have a qualifying engine, which is another seven kilos lighter. Still, me, Gregory and third rider Enzo Boulom were faster on the race bike. A problem with the engine brake, the qualifying engine started to slide much harder when applying the brakes. We tried everything, even a different ECU, but nothing helped. In the end we had to determine that the lighter sprockets and narrower chain were somehow responsible, strange how something like that can make a difference.

A semi-factory engine, that also means a well-tuned block. At the end of the straight, when entering the first super-fast left, I blinked for a while on the first lap. But getting used to too much power goes faster than vice versa, I’ve noticed…

During the training sessions my CamelBak was broken. My dad suggested we buy another one at the local Decathlon. Only problem: he managed to park himself between the EWC and Dunlop trucks without a valid parking sticker, after tough negotiations with the local authorities. He didn’t want to give up that hard-to-find spot, so he decided to go with the electric scooter… and blindly follow the GPS… even when it sent him onto the highway…

At the first official time practice, the other two drivers had requested extra power in second and third gear. As a result, I got a mega high sider on my second lap coming onto the straight. During the crash I hit my head against the wall – I would like to thank Shoei because I can still tell it. I spent the next eight hours in the hospital. After an MRI scan, I was confirmed that there is indeed something in my head and that everything is okay, although I was asked to have an extra scan later this week just to be sure. In addition, they didn’t say anything about endurance racing, so I signed up with the team again for night practice. My times turned out to be pretty good, but gradually I got stiffer and stiffer as a result of the fall.

The next day I woke up with a pretty bad headache, and riding in full sun didn’t help much. I still set my fastest time of the weekend, but in the end I had to drive in. It was clear by now that I had suffered a serious concussion. My teammates were able to quickly bring in a third driver, but in the end Leblanc and Enzo drove almost 80% of the race themselves – two times for 45 minutes in the pits with electrical problems.

I spoke about this with Werner Daemen. His BMW Team also lost time in the pits with an engine that hadn’t failed in all previous practice sessions and all weekend, and then suddenly ran into problems during the race. That is sometimes incomprehensible. In the end we finished 11th with Maco Racing, as the 7th EWC team.

I have had little contact with the other Belgians, but that Xavier Siméon has become the third Belgian to win the 24 Hours is well deserved. His Suzuki SERT team with Gregg Black and Sylvain Guintoli drove fast and clear all weekend, with Siméon especially going hard.

Gregory Fastré fell on the first lap and got under a burning engine. That he was helped by another rider from Sapeurs Pompiers – a team of firefighters – is funny in itself. The driver, Hugo Clère, won the EWC Spirit trophy. Arnaud de Kimpe also did well, finishing fifth with his team in the Stock class.

And then there is of course the third place of the BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team led by Werner Daemen. Despite the problems, they still managed to finish third. After a crash at the start of the race, Markus Reiterberger, Ilya Mikhalchik and Javier Forés had to give their all, so that podium place is well deserved.

My next race is the 12 Hours of Estoril. I make sure that I’m in top shape again and that my electric scooter is properly charged…