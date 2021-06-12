People’s Artist of the RSFSR Mikhail Boyarsky said that the Belgian national team in the match of the first round of the Euro 2020 group stage knocked out Russian footballers. The meeting ended with a score of 3: 0 in favor of the Belgians. TASS…

According to Boyarsky, the outcome of the match is a “natural loss”. The artist believes that the Belgian national team is stronger than the Russian one, although it is represented by older athletes. Boyarsky stressed that the Russians “tried and fought”, the fans actively supported them, but this did not help the team to win.

“Facts are stubborn things, we can’t! God forbid to leave the group, although I doubt it too. I think that this is a knockout for the team – further there will be no mobilization, but fear and licentiousness. You can’t do anything here, ”said the actor.

Boyarsky added that Russia is successfully organizing major tournaments. He noted that the country provides high-quality fields for games and is distinguished by hospitality, but the players “have not yet learned how to play.”

The match between Russia and Belgium took place on June 12 in St. Petersburg at the Gazprom Arena stadium. The meeting ended 3: 0 in favor of the Belgians. Now the Russian national team will play with Finland. The meeting will take place on June 16 and will begin at 16:00 Moscow time.

Earlier Boyarsky promised to eat his hat if the Russian national team wins at the Euro. The actor said that he was looking forward to the first match of the Russians in the tournament, since Belgium is one of the strongest teams in the world.