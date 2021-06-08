No Result
Boxing Floyd Mayweather’s showdown triggers knockout theory – In a video, a boxer prevents an opponent from falling to the floor

by admin_gke11ifx
June 8, 2021
in World
The outcome of the show match between Floyd Mayweather and Youtube star Logan Paul is suspected to have been pre-agreed.

Screening match retired professional boxer Floyd Mayweather and Youtube star Logan Paulin between still talking.

The match on Sunday has sparked a debate over the high rewards of the contestants and the disproportionate match pair.

Read more: Floyd Mayweather tapped Youtube stars on dollars with eight batches in mind – Fighting stars in their godparents: “What are we doing wrong?”

Now a video is spreading on social media that has made people suspect that the end result would have been pre-agreed. Since it was a show match, only a knockout would have turned the outcome into something other than a draw. It looks like there has been at least a close knockout in the match.

In the video, Mayweather dodges Paul’s punch and shakes a hard counterattack. Paul slams into Mayweather’s lap after the blow, and Mayweather supports the tubett so he doesn’t slam to the floor.

Shortly after what happened, the clock flickered to mark a break.

After the eight-match, Paul said the match was one of the highlights of his life.

“That I’m happy. But I don’t know about this guy, I’m going home wondering if Floyd let me survive, ”Paul said. New York Postin by.

.

