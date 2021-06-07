Boxing Floyd Mayweather tapped Youtube stars on dollars with eight batches in mind – Fighting stars in their godparents: “What are we doing wrong?”

The screening match between the retired boxer and Youtube star Logan Paul garnered interest and money.

Boxing ring stepped a special duo on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

A world champion in five weight classes who finished his professional boxing career Floyd Mayweather encountered a Youtube star Logan Paulin in an eight-game show match.

26-year-old Paul has fought one professional match, which he lost. If there isn’t much success in the boxing ring yet, then from other types of forums: Paul’s Youtube channel has 23 million subscribers.

Also Paul’s brother Jake Paul is a Youtube star who participated in the screenings. His channel has 20.4 million subscribers.

Mayweather, 44, won all 50 matches she had in her professional career. Since then, he has been lured into lucrative show matches. The best known of these is the freestyle fighter Conor McGregorin encounter in 2017.

Knockout the match was not seen, nor were the referees. The mix ended in a show style draw. Mayweather dominated the match against Paul, who weighed about 15 pounds and was 15 cents taller, but Paulkin got a few hits.

“I wanted to give people a show, and he fought to survive,” Mayweather described the match, according to news agency AFP.

Mayweather added that the show match was like one workout for him. Mayweather described the style of his opponent mainly for twisting and tying.

“He was good at wrestling and tying. When a guy of that size holds it, it’s hard to get rid of it. ”

Each the contestant praised the second after the match, but at the top of the match was the taste of funding. British Broadcasting Corporation BBC’s according to Mayweather has estimated his reward at about $ 50 million.

“I had a lot of fun and for him too, it was cool. When the money comes, we’ll see who the winner is, ”Mayweather, nicknamed Money, told AFP.

A return to decent boxing rings Mayweather is not going to do.

“Absolutely not, I’m retired from boxing. I probably won’t make any shows anymore. ”

In the world of struggle the screening was quite contradictory. UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou tweeted on the topic wondering the wild rewards of the show match. The corresponding amounts would obviously also be valid for the freestyle wrestler.

“What are we doing wrong?” Ngannou asked.

Mexican boxing superstar Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez reacted quite sparingly to the course of the match on Twitter with one of the emojis.

Famous boxers have previously participated in show matches. For example Muhammad Ali played after his career with athletes of different sports. The best known of these is Japanese professional wrestlers Antonio Inokia match against 1976.

Last year, the boxing star of previous years returned to the ring Mike Tyson. Tyson, 55, faced a 51-year-old in a screening match in Los Angeles Roy Jones Jr.’s.