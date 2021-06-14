In a year and a half, a lot, a lot has changed. In December 2019, just before the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, NATO met in London to celebrate its first 70 years. Many analysts believed it wasn’t certain it would last another ten. Donald Trump, who in the past had made statements about the alleged uselessness of the Atlantic Alliance, had allowed the partnerships to at least partially unravel, before rethinking the finale of his presidency.

On Monday 14 June 2021, on the other hand, the Brussels summit is defined by all as that of the restart and return of the United States on the global scene. A little rhetoric, sure, but there is no doubt that Joe Biden is trying to give new impetus to international alliances, as demonstrated during last weekend’s G7 in Cornwall and on the eve of the summit with Vladimir Putin on Wednesday 16 in Geneva. A Putin who will have opposing inputs. On the one hand, the enlargement of NATO to the east, with the first historic participation of North Macedonia, it worries him. On the other hand, the new focus on China could bring him some relief.

NATO SUMMIT: MILITARY EXPENDITURE AND INNOVATION. NOT ONLY TRADITIONAL WEAPONS

As per tradition, military spending will also be at the center of the talks. by 2014 until the end of this year the allies will have added US $ 260 billion to their defensive budget. And for Stoltenberg we must continue like this. “But we need to invest even more, and better. Therefore, we should invest together and reach our high level of ambition.” Stoltenberg refers to an expense with a new concept, that not only look at traditional weapons or defensive infrastructure, but that it extends to the field of innovation. Not surprisingly, a civilian-military “accelerator” in the field of emerging and disruptive technologies (EDTs) and the establishment of a “fund for innovation” (with voluntary participation by the Allies concerned) to support start-ups in the sector and which can “promote technological cooperation between allies and work with start-ups, industries and universities”.

NATO SUMMIT, OBJECTIVES: STRENGTHENING ALLIANCES

From a geopolitical point of view, in the intentions of Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (who will soon leave his post), the summit is functional to reaffirm (or reaffirm) the strength of the transatlantic link and the cohesion of the Alliance, which had been deeply questioned in recent years. All in a phase in which NATO has to face a changing world with different challenges. It is no longer the world of the cold war, with the United States & company on one side Soviet Union & company on the other. The world after the “end of history” is a multipolar world where the spheres of influence are permeated by multiple interests and the sides are no longer separated by an iron curtain. All accompanied by a new insistence on global partnerships also with external actors and in particular from Asia Pacific. It cannot go unnoticed the way in which Biden has moved since the first days of his presidency to strengthen ties with Japan, South Korea and India, among other things by inviting the leaders of Seoul and New Delhi to the G7 summit.