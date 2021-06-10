Inspired by the RPG DLC from Borderlands 2, Wonderlands is a standalone adventure with new mechanics.

Do you remember the DLC of the Dragon Dungeon from Borderlands 2? Well now it’s a complete game, just as it sounds. The Summer Game Fest has started with the announcement of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, the spinoff of the Gearbox saga with all the action, all the weapons and all the dragons? that characterize Borderlands, available to early 2022.

The first thing to understand is that Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a standalone game, not a DLC or expansion. And, as we mentioned before, it is born directly from that masterful role-playing DLC ​​of Bordelands 2 starring Tina Chiquitina. Taking inspiration from classic role-playing games, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will allow you to fully customize characters, rather than starting from Vault hunters “predesigned” like those of the main saga.

Likewise, according to the actress Ashly Burch on stage at the festival, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will introduce new mechanics to the saga, which point to magic elements and spells … along with the explosive weapons and tons of bullets that always accompany the gameplay of Borderlands. Along with the actress Tina, the game will feature actors like Andy Samberg, Will Arnett, Wanda Sykes … and one of the best characters in the series: Ass stud, Handsome Jack’s horse.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands will be available on a date to be determined in early 2022 for PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.

More about: Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Bonderlands, GearBox and 2K Games.