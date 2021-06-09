Did you imagine yourself at Valencia when you started training in the Second Regional?

No, the truth is that no, many years have passed, but I always had the illusion of growing and improving. Fortunately I have come here to train Valencia, which for me is a tremendous illusion.

What does that regional one remember about soccer?

Much, I do not forget the origins and everything that I lived. It has been a long way to get here, I remember anecdotes of all kinds but what I really have in mind is all the work we have done to be where we are. When you are a player, becoming a professional is a dream, but due to injuries I couldn’t. As a coach, fortunately yes, I am in one of the best leagues in the world.

He returns to Valencia, to his home …

Yes, those of us from Valencia miss him a lot, when you come back it is something incredible. But the important thing about being in this city is that it is to coach Valencia, it is a dream of any coach to be here, directing a great. I could never have imagined it, but football takes these turns.

In his presentation he repeated the word illusion 21 times

My intention is that, to bring hope, without it it is impossible to achieve goals in life and especially in football. I want to convey that illusion to everyone, although I have not been able to be with them yet, but in the first training I want to infect them with that illusion that they need to recover their signs

Are you aware that all your predecessors left the entity with controversy?

I said at a press conference that I don’t like to talk about the past, I prefer to live in the present and that is this season. When making the decision, I have not thought about what happened before, but about what I can contribute as a professional so that Valencia can be excited again.

Has anyone told you not to get involved in this ‘scrubbing’ as Valencia is today?

We know that not only for Valencia, the situation is complicated for everyone. The economic issue has been combined with the pandemic and that has not helped the team to give its best version. The club last summer was forced to sell for financial reasons. This season you may not have that compelling need. You don’t have to be afraid, you have to be calm. Valencia is still a great in the Spanish LaLiga and my goal is to recover the best version. It may not be the most popular decision to come here but I think it is the right one for me.

Do you understand the pessimism of the fans?

I don’t know what has happened in other seasons. Now is the time to be united, you have to live in the present and not the past. We have to get excited together to align ourselves with the fans and that there is a binomial between them and us. We want to live incredible moments together.

How do you think your relationship with Peter Lim will be?

I’m not worried about the relationship with Lim. He is the largest shareholder, but we have a chairman who is Anil Murthy and I talk to him every day. We have a very good harmony and we are clear about what to do. Both parties are very excited, they for my arrival and myself for having come. I haven’t spoken to Lim, but we will have a meeting in the next few days. That meeting will be telematic, I know that he is very excited that I have arrived.

Have you spoken to the captains?

I have spoken with the captains, I am missing only one of them. I’ve talked to three out of four. Nor do I want to bother them much because they are immersed in competitions or on vacation because they have lived two very hard seasons. I think they are excited about my arrival and I am excited about being able to count on them. I think it is essential for this exciting season. The first contact has been good, we already knew each other because we have faced each other on a professional level and I have noticed them excited.

Seven footballers from the current squad finish their contracts in 2022 (Kang-in, Wass etc.). Are you in favor of keeping them in the locker room or do you prefer them to go out?.

Well right now is not the time to talk about the player contract. But all the players there are from the club, what happens from here to the beginning of the championship we do not know. We are sharing decisions for the new season. It depends a lot on the personality of the player, because there are some who want to leave or take on new challenges. It will depend a lot on the will of the player and his commitment. If the commitment is the maximum, I have never been worried about a player ending his contract.

You said that several players will continue … Are they Gayà and Soler?

Gayà and Soler are our captains, players who feel Valencia in their hearts from the cradle. They have a tremendous commitment, they are Valencian, etc. We have no doubt that they will continue. So this is football and it is also true that in the situation we are in, the situation may arise where we have to sell. But the club is not going to give away to anyone, it already made an effort last summer and that this year is not going to be the case.

What will your role be in the signings?

From day one we have talked with the sports management about the planning of the squad. We have agreed everything with Anil, with Corona … We are working on it, planning. I believe that I am an interested and involved part of the planning and we agree on everything.

Have you spoken with Arambarri?

I have a very good relationship with the players because I like to have a close relationship not only as a professional but also as a person. Arambarri is a magnificent player, but we have not talked with him about the possibility of him coming to Valencia CF. Ángel Torres is a man with a lot of experience in this world of football. It would not be the way if we wanted Mauro to come. The way would be to talk from club to club.

What reinforcements do you think Valencia needs?

We are analyzing the positions, what has been the deficit last year when the team had certain shortcomings and needs. Depending on the exits, we still need two signings in a specific position and not just one, but it is still early.

What do you mean by recovering Valencia’s DNA?

Valencia throughout its history has always been a club that has stood out for its values ​​of commitment, war, illusion … Leaving every last drop. Be careful, it is not a criticism of previous seasons or past technicians, I think everyone tried the best for the club, but I want to recover the values ​​mentioned. Those values ​​are not defined by me, they have been generated by the club throughout its history. The key is for the fans to leave the Mestalla knowing that, regardless of the result, the team gave it their all.

Do you weigh your players every day?

Yes, but we have been doing it for many years. I think that is already part of what is the day to day of almost all professional teams.

And if they do not comply, what happens?

They know that they take some small fine if they do not meet the objectives.

You have a ‘bad boy’ label and that your teams go to the limit of the regulation …

I don’t know why I have that label. I have always taken it as a compliment, if they talked about our team it is because we did important things. When they don’t talk about you, it’s because you’re not doing anything. We want to go to the limit of the regulation is what all professionals look for, I think that is good.

What would you like to say about yourself in eleven months?

I’m here to stay a long time, that’s my idea and I’m going to do the impossible to make it happen. I want to build a team that inspires, that is my goal. Hopefully in 11 months we can talk about the same thing.